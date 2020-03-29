|
Age 94 Of Roseville, MN Passed away peacefully at Johanna Shores on March 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Harrison, sons, Stephen and David. Survived by son, Terry (Colleen), grandchildren, Katherine (Bryce) Tollefson, Jennifer, Gregory and Andrew Paulus; great-grandchildren, Emily and Alexander and daughters-in-law, Patricia and Mary. She was a lifetime member of ASID, with over 30 years of interior design experience; starting her own business, Patte Interiors in 1965. She was a loving grand and great-grandmother who enjoyed music, painting, the North Shore and the warmth and kindness of many friends. She had a long family lineage with the House of Hope Presbyterian Church. Memorial service at a later date. Memorials preferred to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020