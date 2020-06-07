Passed away on June 2nd, 2020, one day short of her 87th birthday. She is preceded in death by husband, Joe, and sons Jack and Mark. Also preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Regina Vogel, as well as three sisters; Betty Bifulk, Dorothy Kuehner and Eileen Dunn, and three brothers; Donald, Dick and Tom Vogel. Pat is survived by her children, Meri (Rick) Crouley, Terry Blanchard, Joe Jensen, Jane (Terry) Bohman and Karen (Jay) Abbott. She is also survived by her sister, Marie (Jim) Hager, brother, Mike and brother-in-law, Dan (Joyce) Dunn, as well as ten grandchildren, seven great-grand children and countless nieces and nephews and friends. Pat was a kind and gentle soul, a true child of God with a servant's heart. Her deep religious faith and selfless spirit served as a calming and positive force for family and friends, and she handled life's obstacles with dignity and grace. Pat was genuinely delighted to greet everyone she met. Though she suffered from dementia for 17 years, Pat always had a smile on her face, a song in her heart, and a dance in her step. She brought joy to life. We are comforted knowing she is celebrating with Joe, Jack and Mark in heaven, but will miss her every day. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 10th at 11:00 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 901 E. 90th St. in Bloomington with visitation one hour prior to the service. Services will be livestreamed at www.washburn-mcreavy.com/ obituaries/Patricia-Jensen-10/#!/PhotosVideos MDany thanks to the staff at Eagan Pointe for loving her and taking care of her at the times we couldn't. We are truly grateful. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Bros 952-884-8145
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.