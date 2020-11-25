1/1
Patricia JENSEN
1942 - 2020
Age 78 of Bellbrook, Ohio Passed away very peacefully Sunday morning, November 22, 2020. She was born in Eveleth, Minnesota in 1942. Graduated Eveleth High School, Eveleth Junior College, and the University of Maryland with a B.S. degree in psychology. Celebrating 57 years of marriage with her husband Tony and, together, sharing a life dedicated to God's loving and tender pillars of love: family, freedom, faith and forgiveness. As a loving mother to three sons and their families; Christopher & Carol, Erika, Matthew, and Danielle; David & Kirsten, Elise, Maria, Eric, and Greta; Kurt & Elizabeth, Josh, Veronica, and Nicholas. As a loving teacher at Saint Francis of Assisi, Triangle, Virginia, Mount Sacred Heart, San Antonio, Texas, and Saint Helen, Dayton, Ohio. As a loving wife, she traveled together with her veteran husband and lived in Minnesota, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, and Ohio, and overseas, in Taiwan and in Wiesbaden and Augsburg, Germany. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, November 30 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 25, 2020.
