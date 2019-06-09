Home

Was born May 11, 1938 in St. Paul, MN. One week following her 81st birthday, Pat died of pneumonia with her family at her side in Seattle, WA. Pat, the eldest daughter of Micheal and Ethel Barrett grew up near Como Park. A Murray High School graduate in 1956, Pat completed a three-year nursing program in Little Falls, MN and then worked as a registered nurse in St. Paul. She married F. Michael "Mike" Megarry on June 28, 1969. Later she completed an Occupational Therapy degree at the U of MN. Pat and Mike resided in Woodbury until 2003 when they moved to AZ to enjoy their retirement years golfing and playing bridge. Pat loved spending time with friends pursuing her interests in rosemaling, beading, water aerobics and teaching Mahjong to anyone who wanted to learn. Following the death of her husband, Pat moved to Seattle in 2016 to be near her sister. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 46 years. She is survived by her brother Michael (Pam) Barrett, sisters Charlene (Richard) Carlson and Susan (Tom) Ingham; sister-in-law Barbara Monnier; and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service at a later date will be held at the North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
