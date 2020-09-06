Age 66 Died unexpectedly on August 21 at her home in W. St. Paul, MN. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Dorothy Perron, and survived by her three daughters, Shannon Perron (Doug), Mindy Nathe, and Ashley Sargent; her grandchildren, Neil, Sean, Dylan, Jerome, Matthew, Elizabeth and Lunya; siblings Kay McNamara (Randy), Don (Anne), Mike (Kat), Mark (Barb), Jim (Renee), Kevin (Joni) and Kelly Nguyen (Tao), as well as Diane Perron who would forever be a sister to her. Pat is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families, as well as countless friends and extended family. She retired from Metro Transit in 2018 where she worked for 15 years as bus operator #3818, well-respected by both co-workers and passengers alike. Pat was a doting grandmother who adored her grandchildren, loved life and family, and was not afraid to speak her mind. We will greatly miss her generosity, her wonderful sense of humor, her unabashed self-deprecation, and her crazy laugh. God broke the mold when He made her. She was definitely one of a kind, and will leave an indelible void in all of our hearts. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family only at St. Peter's Church in Mendota on Wednesday, September 9, at 11:00 a.m. Memorials preferred to her daughters, c/o Mindy Nathe, 175 Thompson Avenue, #10, West St. Paul, MN 55118.