1/1
Patricia JoAnne (Perron) NATHE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 66 Died unexpectedly on August 21 at her home in W. St. Paul, MN. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Dorothy Perron, and survived by her three daughters, Shannon Perron (Doug), Mindy Nathe, and Ashley Sargent; her grandchildren, Neil, Sean, Dylan, Jerome, Matthew, Elizabeth and Lunya; siblings Kay McNamara (Randy), Don (Anne), Mike (Kat), Mark (Barb), Jim (Renee), Kevin (Joni) and Kelly Nguyen (Tao), as well as Diane Perron who would forever be a sister to her. Pat is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families, as well as countless friends and extended family. She retired from Metro Transit in 2018 where she worked for 15 years as bus operator #3818, well-respected by both co-workers and passengers alike. Pat was a doting grandmother who adored her grandchildren, loved life and family, and was not afraid to speak her mind. We will greatly miss her generosity, her wonderful sense of humor, her unabashed self-deprecation, and her crazy laugh. God broke the mold when He made her. She was definitely one of a kind, and will leave an indelible void in all of our hearts. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family only at St. Peter's Church in Mendota on Wednesday, September 9, at 11:00 a.m. Memorials preferred to her daughters, c/o Mindy Nathe, 175 Thompson Avenue, #10, West St. Paul, MN 55118.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved