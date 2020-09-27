1/1
Patricia "Patti" JOHNSON
Age 67 - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Sept. 20, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Bill & Betty; brother, Greg; and sister, Jennifer. Patti was the sister of Kathy, Janet (Joe) Maitrejean and Bill (Janene). Also survived by aunt, Margie Anderson; and aunt & uncle, Barb & Dick Johnson. Lifelong Eastsider, 45+ year Kemps/Marigold Foods Employee, lover of her nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, cousins, and dear friend to many who knew her, and a die-hard MN Vikings fan. Private family Celebration of Life. Memorials preferred.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
