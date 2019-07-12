|
Longtime St. Paul and Woodbury Resident Passed Away on 7/9/2019. She is preceded in death by husband, Herbert and sister, Loretta. She is survived by step-daughter, Dianne Hornung; cousins, Margaret "Midge" Fitzgerald, Mary Swanson, Katherine "Katie" Mason, Walter Mason; and many friends. Pat was a retiree of NW Bell, member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and active in her church's Martha's Circle. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Mon., 7/15/19 at The Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 2119 Stillwater Ave. E., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior. Interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Please wear the color green! In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Mary Jo Copeland. WULFF 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from July 12 to July 14, 2019