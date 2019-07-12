Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
The Church of the Blessed Sacrament,
2119 Stillwater Ave. E
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
The Church of the Blessed Sacrament
2119 Stillwater Ave. E.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia HORNUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia K. HORNUNG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia K. HORNUNG Obituary
Longtime St. Paul and Woodbury Resident Passed Away on 7/9/2019. She is preceded in death by husband, Herbert and sister, Loretta. She is survived by step-daughter, Dianne Hornung; cousins, Margaret "Midge" Fitzgerald, Mary Swanson, Katherine "Katie" Mason, Walter Mason; and many friends. Pat was a retiree of NW Bell, member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and active in her church's Martha's Circle. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Mon., 7/15/19 at The Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 2119 Stillwater Ave. E., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior. Interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Please wear the color green! In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Mary Jo Copeland. WULFF 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now