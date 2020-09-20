1/1
Patricia K. LUND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away gently, surrounded by her family on September 7, 2020 at age 72. Preceded in death by husband Arnie. Survived by siblings Judy, Richard, Bill, Tim and Barb (John) and many nieces, nephews, extended family & friends. Longtime employee of Whirlpool and Stroh Brewery. Pat and Arnie laid roots in Ely, MN in the 1980s, they built a little haven in the woods and it was their own piece of paradise. She was loved by many and will be truly missed. A private family memorial will be held in her honor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved