Passed away gently, surrounded by her family on September 7, 2020 at age 72. Preceded in death by husband Arnie. Survived by siblings Judy, Richard, Bill, Tim and Barb (John) and many nieces, nephews, extended family & friends. Longtime employee of Whirlpool and Stroh Brewery. Pat and Arnie laid roots in Ely, MN in the 1980s, they built a little haven in the woods and it was their own piece of paradise. She was loved by many and will be truly missed. A private family memorial will be held in her honor.









