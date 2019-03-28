|
Age 57, of Maplewood Formerly of St. Anthony Village Died peacefully on March 24, 2019. Preceded in death by loving parents George and Ruth Thompson. Survived by sisters Barbara (Allen) Damerow and Deborah (Wayne) Wallace, nephews and nieces, other relatives, friends and her second family at Northeast Residence and TSE- Lakeridge, where she attended a day program for 37 years. Patricia was born with special needs and taught us all immeasurable lessons in unconditional love and acceptance. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. Funeral service 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, 2708 33rd Avenue NE, St. Anthony Village with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment Hillside Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 28, 2019