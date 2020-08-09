1/
Patricia (White) KROLL
Died on 7/31/2020 in Roseville, MN at the age of 85. She was born on the family homestead in Shell Lake, WI to Viola Strand and Roy White. Patty graduated from Central High School in St. Paul. She worked at Regions Hospital and Children's Home Society where she developed lifelong friendships. Patty's greatest joy came from family, friends, her many dogs and being at the lake. Patty is survived by daughters Vicki (Wayne Halpen), Julie Kroll (Don Landry), Kristine Kroll (Kevin Kelly), Wendy Kroll, Leslie Hingsberger, son Michael, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are unable to hold a memorial service. Memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org) or the ASPCA (www.aspca.org).




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
