Age 78, passed away on September 11, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Richard; parents Lloyd and Ethel; brother Jerome. Survived by her children Joan (David) Brennhofer, Diane (Paul) Zeipelt and Michael (Amy) Bearth; grandchildren Megan, Allison, William, Benjamin and Anastacia; siblings John (Jeannie), Dan (Anne) and Mark (Mike); also many relatives and friends. Pat graduated from Pipestone High School in the class of '58. After moving to the Twin Cities she was a fixture at her church, IHM, worked for years at the Guild of Catholic Women, and was endlessly devoted to her family and friends. She enjoyed these past few years living at Echo Ridge in Oakdale. The funeral will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church on September 17th at 11AM with visitation beginning at 9:30. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Kidney Fund. Arr. Chapel Funeral Providers.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019