Patricia L. "Patty" PETERSON

Patricia L. "Patty" PETERSON Obituary
Age 66, passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her infant daughter, Andrea; grandparents, Louis and Gladys Chouinard; father, Clement Chouinard; Aunt Lu. Survived by husband of 47 years, Steve; children, Jason and Angela (Mario) Baker; grandchildren, Anthony, Samantha, Zachary, Evan and Kyleigh; great-granddaughter, Yisabela; mother, Ruth Colby; siblings, Mary (Randy), Edward, Jerry (Chris) and Sandy (Ed); cousin, Larry (Char); brothers-in-law, Douglas and Larry; sister-in-law, Teri; mother-in-law, Shirley; many nieces and nephews. Memorials preferred to U of M Foundation: Bob Allison Ataxia Research Center Fund, PO Box 860266, Mpls., MN 55486-0266. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
