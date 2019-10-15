Home

Patricia Lee SCHUMACHER

Of Bloomington, MN and Cape Coral, FL Age 29 and Holding Preceded in death by parents, Vernon and Marie Johnson; brothers, Dean and Dale Johnson; nephews, Scott and Rhett Johnson and niece, Tracy Johnson. Survived by husband, Robert; son, Chad (Gina); grandchildren, Kennedi, Tucker and Vinny; brothers, Barry (Mar), Stuart and Kent (Jackie); many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Patricia had the biggest heart and was the best wife, mother and grandmother. Family loyalty and personal relationships were held dear. Funeral Service, 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17th at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Avenue South, Minneapolis. Visitation, 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16th at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 9947 Lyndale Avenue South, Bloomington. Interment Dawn Valley Memorial Park, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Hope Kids or COPDfoundation.org. www.GILLBROTHERS.com Bloomington, MN 952-888-7771
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 15, 2019
