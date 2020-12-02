Age 88 Of Oakdale, Minnesota Born Aug. 24, 1932, died peacefully at her home in Oakdale, MN on Nov. 25, 2020. Preceded in death by loving husband, Bernard "Bernie", married 45 years; brother Eugene Bahnemann; sister-in-law Mary Ann Bahnemann; brother-in-law Joseph Fasciana. Survived by children, Michael (Mari), Pamela (David) Hendricks; brother, Milton Bahnemann; sister, Margaret "Peg" Fasciana; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Live streamed and recorded at: https://youtu.be/NO8vyx9EXOc
on Mon., Dec. 7, 2020, at 1:00 pm. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
651-429-6172