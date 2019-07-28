Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia HASELMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lou Helen (Anderson) HASELMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Lou Helen (Anderson) HASELMAN Obituary
Passed away peacefully on 7-19-19, age 86, at New Harmony Care Center in St. Paul, MN. Pat married Donald Haselman 8-24-51. She is survived by one brother C. Richard Anderson; five children, Stephany, William, Charles, Patricia and Jane. And many grandchildren. She enjoyed being with family. Thank you to all for your kind words and thoughts. In her memory, please do an act of kindness for someone or talk to a lonely stranger, two of her favorite things to do. Private memorial.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.