Passed away peacefully on 7-19-19, age 86, at New Harmony Care Center in St. Paul, MN. Pat married Donald Haselman 8-24-51. She is survived by one brother C. Richard Anderson; five children, Stephany, William, Charles, Patricia and Jane. And many grandchildren. She enjoyed being with family. Thank you to all for your kind words and thoughts. In her memory, please do an act of kindness for someone or talk to a lonely stranger, two of her favorite things to do. Private memorial.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019