Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother Age 91, passed away peacefully in Fort Myers, FL on June 11, 2020. Patricia was born in St. Paul, MN, and a longtime resident of Apple Valley, MN, was currently residing in Fort Myers, FL with family. Survived by sons Steven (Sheri) of Arizona and Greg (Brenda) of Florida; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Donald. Pat and Don enjoyed many years in Arizona, Florida and Wisconsin. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. A private family memorial service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband.









