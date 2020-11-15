1/1
Patricia Lynn KERSHNER
1951 - 2020
Patricia Lynn, born February 25, 1951 to parents, Robert (Anne) Schmitt of Vancouver, BC and the late Margaret Ann (Sweeney) Gleason, passed away on November 8, 2020. Patricia fought the odds and battled Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma for nearly three years. She was fiercely independent, the first born of three and she dedicated her existence to raising her three, eternally grateful children. Patricia was a self-taught computer programmer before coding was cool. Her hobbies included sewing personal pieces for her family, baking amazing chocolate chip oatmeal cookies, putting her master gardener training to use, solving New York Times crossword puzzles, loving her beloved Havanese: Bear, Bogey, and Gabby, as well as, traveling with her sister, Roberta, and brother-in-law, Jim. Patricia enjoyed her time with her grandchildren, turkey sandwiches, Venti Quad Espressos, and every beach she ever graced. She is survived by her father; Robert (Anne) Schmit; brother, Steve (Carol) Schmit; sister, Roberta (Jim) Beck of Port Moody, BC; daughter, Kelly (Brian) Detzler; son, Andrew (Sophia) Kershner; daughter, Kimberly Kershner; grand children, Drew and Brie Detzler and Chester Kershner. Kelly and Andrew would like to extend a special thank you to "the cousins" Bobbi Bina, Diane Brown, and Andrea Hoffman. Her children are planning a private celebration of life at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
