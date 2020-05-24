Beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt and Great-Aunt Age 63, former longtime Minnetonka resident, passed on May 2, 2020. Parents Howard and Doris Mahle, and brother Frank Mahle preceded Patricia in death. She is survived by children Nicolle Seevers and Jordan Seevers, sisters Nancy (Don) Melvin and Rose (Eric) Sit, nephews Joshua Melvin, Nathan (Esra) Sit and Tyler Sit, niece Leeann (John Dewey) Sit, great-niece Melisa Hale Sit and great-nephew Aydin Ali Sit. Better known as "Patty or Pat" she loved her family, nature (especially birds), Southwest-inspired jewelry, growing orchids, playing with kids and dogs, and country life. Her hearty laugh made her a standout in a crowd. She will be greatly missed. Interment at Riverview Cemetery, St. Paul. Private service due to COVID-19.









