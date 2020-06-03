Age 69, of Eagan Passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2020 with her husband at her side. Preceded in death by parents William and Margaret, and son Matthew. Survived by devoted husband of 50 years, Paul; daughters Erin (Tim) and Jen; grandson Ryan; sisters Barb and Kathy; brothers John (Libby) and Bill; brothers-in-law John (Rosemary) and David (Karen); and sister-in-law Colleen. Also many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Tuesday, June 9th at the Church of St. John Neumann, 4030 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Due to circumstances, a visitation will not be conducted. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Fairview Home Care and Hospice.