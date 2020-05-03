Age 74 Of St. Paul Our beloved, Mom, Granny, GG, sister and aunt, Patricia, died on April 28, 2020 after less than a year living with multiple myeloma. She was born to Ernest and Angie Miller on April 3, 1946 in St. Paul where she spent her entire life and where she attended St. Luke's grade school and Our Lady of Peace high school. She worked at the phone company in St. Paul for a few years and married Bernard Timothy (Tim) Ales in 1966. She was an excited and loving Granny to Rachelle, Jonathan, Michael, Jameson, Alexander, Ruby and Lucy and an equally loving GG to Lyncoln, Luna, Finn and Willow, all of whom survive her. She was a treasured sister to Peter Miller, Susan (Jerry) Pendergraft, John (Cathy) Miller and Timothy (Donna) Miler, who survive her and to the siblings who preceded her in death, Joseph Miller and Rosemary Newton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Tim, several Ales & Miller in-laws, and her parents. In addition to those already mentioned, she is survived by her loving children, Victoria (Patrick) McGrath, Amy (Jason) Busch, Anthony Ales and Gregory (Colleen) Ales. She will also be sadly missed by several long-time friends, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and Ales in-laws. In lieu of flowers, donations for setting up a memorial fund to honor our mother are preferred. A memorial service will be held when restrictions are lifted. 651-698-0796











