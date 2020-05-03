Patricia M. (Miller) ALES
1946 - 2020
Age 74 Of St. Paul Our beloved, Mom, Granny, GG, sister and aunt, Patricia, died on April 28, 2020 after less than a year living with multiple myeloma. She was born to Ernest and Angie Miller on April 3, 1946 in St. Paul where she spent her entire life and where she attended St. Luke's grade school and Our Lady of Peace high school. She worked at the phone company in St. Paul for a few years and married Bernard Timothy (Tim) Ales in 1966. She was an excited and loving Granny to Rachelle, Jonathan, Michael, Jameson, Alexander, Ruby and Lucy and an equally loving GG to Lyncoln, Luna, Finn and Willow, all of whom survive her. She was a treasured sister to Peter Miller, Susan (Jerry) Pendergraft, John (Cathy) Miller and Timothy (Donna) Miler, who survive her and to the siblings who preceded her in death, Joseph Miller and Rosemary Newton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Tim, several Ales & Miller in-laws, and her parents. In addition to those already mentioned, she is survived by her loving children, Victoria (Patrick) McGrath, Amy (Jason) Busch, Anthony Ales and Gregory (Colleen) Ales. She will also be sadly missed by several long-time friends, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and Ales in-laws. In lieu of flowers, donations for setting up a memorial fund to honor our mother are preferred. A memorial service will be held when restrictions are lifted. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
Vicky, Amy, Tony, Gregory and all the Miller family, our hearts ache for you all. Trish was such an amazing person and we always looked forward to seeing her at Sue &Jerrys bonfires! Our hearts and prayers are with you all.
Barb & Randy Gutzmann
Barb & Randy Gutzmann
We are so sorry for your loss. Thinking of all of you. The Bill Owen Family
A lovely obituary for a lovely lady. With Deepest Sympathies, Sheila & Bill. Niece.
Family
To know her, was to love her. My heart goes out to the family, I know that you all will miss her and I certainly will miss her. Pat was a great friend.
Colleen
Friend
Your mom meant so much to me, at a time when I was just starting to be a mom myself! Living next to your parents was such a gift! So sorry for your loss and she was an amazing amazing lady.
Amy Wein
Friend
Amy, Jason, Zander and Jameson, we are so sorry for your loss of such a loving person such as your momma, mom-in-law and grandmother. It is so hard to say goodbye when you have been so enriched by someone such as her. She was so easy and sweet to be around. I know she loved you all very much. Watch for signs of her telling you that she is ok. Tom and Ann Gilligan
ann gilligan
Friend
She was an amazing person and a special aunt. I will miss her so much. So sorry for the loss of this wonderful person.
The Hegland Famil
Family
