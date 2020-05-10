Sincere condolences to Pats family. She was one of the kindest people Ive known.
Janice Joblinski
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Pat was such a wonderful person. I am so very sorry to hear of her passing. She will be missed by many.
Mary Curtis
Friend
May 10, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Pat's passing. I graduated with Pat at Central and work with her at Brown and Bigelow for over 40 years. She was quiet but fun to be with. We were on the same bowling team for many years and of course she was the better bowler than me. She will be missed
Pat Forrest
Friend
