1/1
Patricia M. SCHOMMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 62 of Maple Grove Passed away Mon., Sept. 7, 2020. Survived by husband, Mark; children, Jillian Hendrickson (Ryan), Meghan Lawinger (Brad), Katlyn Haws (Jake), Patrick Schommer (Maria); 11 grandchildren; parents, Joel and Sylvia Peterson; 4 siblings; parents-in-law, Bill and Marilyn Schommer; 4 siblings-in-law; and many other family and friends. Visitation Thurs., Sept. 10 from 4 to 8 PM at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St. N., St. Michael. Mass of Christian Burial Fri., Sept 11. at 10 AM, with visitation beginning at 9 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Pkwy NE, St. Michael. Interment at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Osseo. www.ThePetersonChapel.com St. Michael, MN 763-497-5362




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Peterson Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Chapel
300 Main Street North
St. Michael, MN 55376-9548
(763) 497-5362
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved