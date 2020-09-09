Age 62 of Maple Grove Passed away Mon., Sept. 7, 2020. Survived by husband, Mark; children, Jillian Hendrickson (Ryan), Meghan Lawinger (Brad), Katlyn Haws (Jake), Patrick Schommer (Maria); 11 grandchildren; parents, Joel and Sylvia Peterson; 4 siblings; parents-in-law, Bill and Marilyn Schommer; 4 siblings-in-law; and many other family and friends. Visitation Thurs., Sept. 10 from 4 to 8 PM at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St. N., St. Michael. Mass of Christian Burial Fri., Sept 11. at 10 AM, with visitation beginning at 9 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Pkwy NE, St. Michael. Interment at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Osseo. www.ThePetersonChapel.com
