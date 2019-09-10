Home

White Funeral Home
12804 Nicollet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 894-5080
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Patricia M. "Pat" WALL

Age 86, of Rosemount On September 8, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Louis; Survived by children, Mary (Leo) Hill, Lawrence (Connie) Wall, Cindy (Dave) Parrish, Keith Wall and Roger Wall; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held 7 PM Friday September 13, 2019 at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave S. Burnsville (952-894-5080) with a visitation starting at 5 PM. Private interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 10, 2019
