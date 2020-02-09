Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM
Patricia M. "Patty" (Hilsuk) WRIGHT

Patricia M. "Patty" (Hilsuk) WRIGHT Obituary
Age 63 of Mahtomedi Formerly of St. Paul Preceded in death by husbands, Scott Wright & John McCann. Survived by sons, Dana (Leah) Lonien Jr. & Jake (Alissa) McCann; grandchildren, Wyatt Lonien & Lorena McCann; siblings, Mike Hilsuk & Sandy (Len) Hurdt; prior husband, Dana Lonien Sr.; nieces, nephews & friends. Time of Sharing Tuesday (February 25, 2020) 6:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Time of Gathering starting at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
