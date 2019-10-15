Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 N. Victoria Street
Shoreview, MN
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Patricia M. WROBEL Obituary
Age 95 of Shoreview "Dancing now with Ardo" Passed away Oct. 13, 2019 . Preceded in death by husband, Ardo; granddaughter, Jenni Marie; sister, Kitty and brothers-in-law, Edgar Traut and Firmin Traut. Survived by sons, Keith (Linda), John (Gretchen), Jim (Paula), Ken (Kim) and Tom (Julie) Wrobel; 18 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brothers, LeRoy (Ruth), Ben (Alice), and George (Kathy) Supan; sister, Donna Traut; nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, Oct 16 (visitation 10-11AM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria Street, Shoreview. Interment 9:30 AM Thursday, Oct. 17 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 15, 2019
