Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Northeast Chapel
2901 Johnson Street NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-6828
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
835 2nd Ave. NW
New Brighton, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
835 2nd Ave. NW
New Brighton, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia BEAUBIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mae (Denny) BEAUBIEN


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Mae (Denny) BEAUBIEN Obituary
Born August 8, 1931 Passed away August 6, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Donald "Bud" Beaubien and great-grandson Liam Nelson. Survived by husband Ralph Spindler; daughters Shelli Nelson (Jeff), Yvonne Koch (Kevin); sons Mark Beaubien (Lisa), and Kevin Beaubien (Lori); grandchildren Ashley, Dirk, Ginny, Danielle, Kyle, Andrea, Ben, Trey, Paige, Alyssa, Alivia, Nicole, Dylan, Logan; and five great-grandchildren. Patricia was born in St. Paul, MN and raised in the Como Park area, attending and graduating Murray High School. She married Bud on January 30, 1954, and after his death, found new love and married Ralph on November 24, 2012. Pat was blessed with a wonderful voice and was active in the choir and as a cantor at her church, St. John the Baptist in New Brighton. Pat was also a member of both the St. Paul and the City of Lakes chapters of the Sweet Adeline's. She was awarded the "Sweet Adeline of the Year" award in both chapters. As a barbershop tenor Pat competed in at least four quartets over 30 years. We will all dearly miss our wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and that sweet, sweet voice. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Saturday, August 10, 2019, with visitation starting one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now