Born August 8, 1931 Passed away August 6, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Donald "Bud" Beaubien and great-grandson Liam Nelson. Survived by husband Ralph Spindler; daughters Shelli Nelson (Jeff), Yvonne Koch (Kevin); sons Mark Beaubien (Lisa), and Kevin Beaubien (Lori); grandchildren Ashley, Dirk, Ginny, Danielle, Kyle, Andrea, Ben, Trey, Paige, Alyssa, Alivia, Nicole, Dylan, Logan; and five great-grandchildren. Patricia was born in St. Paul, MN and raised in the Como Park area, attending and graduating Murray High School. She married Bud on January 30, 1954, and after his death, found new love and married Ralph on November 24, 2012. Pat was blessed with a wonderful voice and was active in the choir and as a cantor at her church, St. John the Baptist in New Brighton. Pat was also a member of both the St. Paul and the City of Lakes chapters of the Sweet Adeline's. She was awarded the "Sweet Adeline of the Year" award in both chapters. As a barbershop tenor Pat competed in at least four quartets over 30 years. We will all dearly miss our wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and that sweet, sweet voice. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Saturday, August 10, 2019, with visitation starting one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 8, 2019