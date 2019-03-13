|
|
Age 70, of Apple Valley, MN Passed away at her home on March 9, 2019. Preceded in death by grandson, Easton Matthew Bye; mother, Margaret Anderson; and grandmother, Gertrude Jackson. Survived by loving husband, Tom; daughters, Suzy Grazzini and Chrissy Bye; grandchildren, Tommy, Cole, Zack and Jacob; other loving relatives and good friends. Memorial service 6 pm on Friday, March 15th at Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. S., Edina, MN 55435 (952)924-4100. Visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials preferred and will be donated in Patty's name.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019