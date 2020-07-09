Age 96 Passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 Preceded in death by mother Edna, sister Beverly Ann Bowler, and close friend Joyce Ames. Survived by her nieces Rose Guidinger and Patty Bowler; nephews Chris, Michael and Tom Bowler, close friends Valerie Lawrence and Deborah Lauren, and 6 grandnieces and 1 grandnephew. Pat never married, she worked 35 years as a special clerk for the FBI, Los Angeles, and then started her own business in private investigation. She was passionate about cooking and loved all animals. Her friends and family most remember her wonderful sense of humor and stories about growing up in St. Paul. Special thanks to her caregivers at Meadow View Assisted Living and Heart and Home Hospice in Emmett, Idaho. An online service for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 10. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Meadow View or Pet Adoption League, both of Emmett, ID.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store