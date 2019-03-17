(Koempel) Passed away with family by her side on March 1, 2019. Pat was born in St. Paul on March 19, 1927 to Ruth and Aloysius Koempel. Pat completed degrees in Music and English at St. Catherine's University and the University of Minnesota. Pat was an accomplished pianist, performing all over the US and Canada. Her career saw her playing alongside Broadway stars and on the stage at Kennedy Center in DC. Her love of Glacier National Park planted the seed that took her, her husband Ted and their children to Montana where she lived until returning to her native St. Paul in 2016. An avid reader, lover of nature and animals, Pat was also known for her kindness and generosity, opening her home to all. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ruthie and her husband of 64 years, Theodore Muller. Pat is survived by her children Cindy Spangler, Connie (Jamie) Muller, Shari (ManChung) Muller-Ho, Jeff (Kate) Muller and Heather (Graham) Allison and grandchildren Nick (Amanda) Spangler, Trevor Muller-Hegel and Benjamin Allison. A memorial of life will be held on March 23, 4-6pm at 1830 Eagle Ridge Dr., Mendota Heights, MN 55118. Donations may be made to the American Humane Society in lieu of flowers. Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary