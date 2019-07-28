|
|
Died peacefully on July 16, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 11, 1938, in Mitchell, SD, to loving and supportive parents, Bernard and Ethel Hand. Three years later, Pat was joined by "the best sister in the world", Mary Kay (Micky). The family moved to St. Paul, MN in 1943. Pat attended Nativity and Holy Spirit elementary schools, and graduated from her beloved Derham Hall HS and the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul. After graduation, she moved to Rochester, MN, serving as a social worker at the Mayo Clinic. There, she met Dr. Alvin Reisch, and immediately connected with his kind, patient and gentle spirit. They married on December 30, 1961. Following the birth of their first child, the family moved to San Bernardino, California in 1963. Pat fulfilled her dream of having a large family, giving birth to seven more children. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and infant son. She is survived by her sister Micky Wherley (Leo); her 7 children and 15 wonderful grandchildren (her "joys and heartstrings) and many very special nieces, nephews and in-laws. Pat was the consummate people person, always thoughtful and generous to friends and strangers alike. She highly valued her faith, family and friends, and will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. The funeral service will be held at St. Adelaide Catholic Church, Highland CA on Monday, August 5 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aquinas High School Scholarship Fund, Catholic Charities, Cure SMA, and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. www.bobbittchapel.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019