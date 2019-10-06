Home

Patricia Mary EMERSON

Patricia Mary EMERSON Obituary
Surrounded by family and friends, Patricia Mary Emerson, 66, passed away on August 31, 2019 at United Hospital, following a brain aneurysm. A beloved sister and aunt, she was born January 25, 1953 in St. Paul. She graduated from Our Lady of Peace High School, Hamline University and Mankato State University. She worked for the Minnesota Historical Society for more than 30 years, where she was the highly esteemed director of archaeology. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Marion (nee McGuire). Survivors include brothers Tom (Sheila Kaplan) of Bethesda, MD, and Dan, of Minneapolis; niece, Kerstin Hughes (Jeff) of Milton, WI and nephew, Mike Emerson (Nicole) of Portland, OR. Also, special friends Dan Galyon and Wanda Radford. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20 at 10 a.m., at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 16, 2019
