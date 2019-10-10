|
|
Beloved Mother, Widow, Babchi and Great Grandma ~ Age 79 of Pine Springs A cancer survivor of 10 years, Patricia died 9 months after being re-diagnosed with cancer. Patricia passed away peacefully at home on October 05, 2019 with family by her side. Survived by 5 sons, Eric, Mark, Bryan Jr., Kurt, & Shaun; 20 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters Anne and Jenny; brothers John and Danny. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Bryan; son Scott; sister Margie; and brother Freddie. Patricia will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. As all can attest, Patricia was an example of kindness. Her life will be celebrated at the Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11:00 AM at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Reception to follow. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 10, 2019