Patricia Mary OLIVE
Age 65, of Eagan, MN Went home to be with the Lord on September 7, 2020. Pat graduated from Regina High School, the University of Minnesota, and William Mitchell College of Law and went on to work in the Hennepin County District Court system until her retirement in 2011. She enjoyed family gatherings, (especially to celebrate her St. Patrick's Day birthday), volunteering at VEAP, singing in her church choir, bowling, and attending Twins, Lynx, and Gopher women's basketball games. Preceded in death by her parents, John Sr. and Jane Olive, Pat was survived by siblings John Olive Jr., Nancy Olive (William Kramer), Michael Olive (Susan), Jerome Olive (Cora), Mary Olive, seven nieces and nephews, seven grandnieces and grandnephews, and special friends Terri Hudoba, Barb Sina, Nell Bernard, and Ruth Carroll. Due to Covid-19, no visitation. Mass of the Christian Burial at Nativity of Mary in Bloomington at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 18. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to VEAP at veap.org.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Nativity of Mary
