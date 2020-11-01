Age 67 Passed away in Oakdale, MN on October 23rd, 2020 due to a terminal illness. Patti was born in Minneapolis, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Lillian Mitchell and her brothers, David and Timothy Mitchell. Patti is survived by her husband Douglas Nelson, her stepson Ryan Nelson, her sister, Kathleen Mitchell, and her nephew Kyle Henquinet, and niece Dawn Ten Broeck and their children. She also has a very extended family of her many dear lifelong friends, former patients, research participants, work colleagues, and classmates. She graduated from Irondale High School in Moundsview, MN. Patti is a proud alumni of the University of Minnesota's School of Nursing where she received her Bachelor of Nursing Degree. Patti will be dearly missed by all persons who had the opportunity to know her. She was a loyal, caring, loving, and thoughtful person, who had so many talents and gifts to offer others. She touched all our lives in a very special and profound way and we all grew because of her. Her compassion and empathy for others was unwavering and boundless. Though Patti received many awards and honors, she never was looking for accolades and recognition. All she would say is "I'm doing the Lord's work here on Mother Earth" and "please pay it forward." She was truly humble. Patti was also very generous with her time and her donations to charitable organizations. She had a great sense of humor. She loved nature and enjoyed the family's cabin on Burrows Lake near Nashwauk, MN. She was an avid traveler, hiker, and loved cross country skiing, golf and bicycling. She played softball and loved to watch the Minnesota Twins play baseball as a season ticket holder. For over 40 years, Patti was the consummate professional nurse in a variety of health care settings. Being a caregiver to others gave her great joy and was her passion and mission in life. She was a Research Nurse Clinician for over 20 years, most recently at the Minneapolis Heart Institute. She was dedicated to helping all nursing and medical students and residents learn and was an exceptional mentor. Patti profoundly believed that health care research would lead to new therapies that could ease a person's suffering and improve their quality of life. She was the epitome of Servant Leadership. All her patients and research participants knew that she was on their side, and that their needs would come first. Due to the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on the number of people gathering indoors, Patti's funeral and memorial service will be held sometime in the future. In addition to her family, Patti has many longtime friends, work colleagues, classmates, former patients, and research participants who loved her. As her husband, I want all of you to have the opportunity to pay your respects and honor and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers and gifts, Patti has requested that donations in her name be given to Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (lssmn.org
), Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation (mplsheart.org
), and The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org
). Also, donations can be made to The Brain Injury Alliance of Minnesota (braininjurymn.org
), in memory of her beloved brother Tim. Patti was one of God's angels on earth, and she has returned to heaven to be with the Lord. May she rest in peace in God's arms. Patti will never be forgotten and always in our hearts. Peace to you all.
