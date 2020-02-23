Home

Patricia Moloney SEVLIE

Patricia Moloney SEVLIE Obituary
Age 93 Passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 in the early afternoon. She is survived by her 3 children James Gordon, Carol Patricia and William Scott and his wife, Susan Kessler. In addition, she is survived by her 2 granddaughters Rachael Sewell and her husband, Samuel, and Eileen Sevlie and her husband, Bryan Baraclough. She also is survived by her 2 great grandsons Eli Gordon and Jaxon Terry Sewell. She has 2 siblings Maxine Smith and Thomas Moloney as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. The memorial service celebrating Patricia's and her husband Gordon's lives will be held at a future date in the city of their birth, St Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020
