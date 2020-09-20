1/1
Patricia (Doherty) MORONEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91, of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas Moroney; parents, John and Marguerite Doherty; and brothers, Jim and Tom Doherty. Survived by children, Eileen (Tahir Suleyman) Moroney, Michael Moroney, Mary (Jack) Moroney Wrich, and Edward (Carol) Moroney; 7 grandchildren; 17 great grand children; and many other family and friends. A prayer service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Mueller Memorial in White Bear Lake, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., with visitation from 9:30 AM to service. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Saint Mary of the Lake Catholic Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:30 AM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Service
11:00 AM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Interment
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved