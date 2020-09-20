Age 91, of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas Moroney; parents, John and Marguerite Doherty; and brothers, Jim and Tom Doherty. Survived by children, Eileen (Tahir Suleyman) Moroney, Michael Moroney, Mary (Jack) Moroney Wrich, and Edward (Carol) Moroney; 7 grandchildren; 17 great grand children; and many other family and friends. A prayer service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Mueller Memorial in White Bear Lake, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., with visitation from 9:30 AM to service. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Saint Mary of the Lake Catholic Church.