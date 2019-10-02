Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Carondelet Village Chapel
525 Fairview Ave. S.
St. Paul, MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia MULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Vaughan) MULLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia (Vaughan) MULLEN Obituary
Age 94, of Carondelet Village in St. Paul, went to her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2019. A wonderful mother and grandmother, she is survived by her best friend and daughter, Sally Ann Mullen (Joth Blodgett), her son Thomas, and her grandsons David and Gabriel. She was preceded in death by husband Robert J., parents, C.B. and Pauline Vaughan, sisters Mary Jane Lee and Polly Hartmann, brother James and daughter-in-law Kathleen. Mom was a proud graduate of St. Luke's Grade School, Central High School and St. Catherine School of Nursing (Class of '48). She loved her family and enjoyed her career as a Registered Nurse. She brought competence and energy to everything she did whether at home or in the community. In her spare time, she played bridge, hacked around the golf course and spent time in her garden. She traveled extensively in her 70s, especially enjoying her visits to England, Italy and Turkey. In her 80s, she serendipitously became an animal lover, devoted to her beloved golden retriever Samantha and two rescue cats Jem and Scout. She will be deeply missed. Visitation 5-8PM Thursday, October 3 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Friday, October 4 at the Carondelet Village Chapel, 525 Fairview Ave. S., St. Paul. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family wishes to express their appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Carondelet Village Care Center for their dedicated service to Mom for the past six years. She greatly enjoyed the many friends she made there. Memorials should be made to the Carondelet Village Care Center.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willwerscheid Funeral Home
Download Now