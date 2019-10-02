|
Age 94, of Carondelet Village in St. Paul, went to her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2019. A wonderful mother and grandmother, she is survived by her best friend and daughter, Sally Ann Mullen (Joth Blodgett), her son Thomas, and her grandsons David and Gabriel. She was preceded in death by husband Robert J., parents, C.B. and Pauline Vaughan, sisters Mary Jane Lee and Polly Hartmann, brother James and daughter-in-law Kathleen. Mom was a proud graduate of St. Luke's Grade School, Central High School and St. Catherine School of Nursing (Class of '48). She loved her family and enjoyed her career as a Registered Nurse. She brought competence and energy to everything she did whether at home or in the community. In her spare time, she played bridge, hacked around the golf course and spent time in her garden. She traveled extensively in her 70s, especially enjoying her visits to England, Italy and Turkey. In her 80s, she serendipitously became an animal lover, devoted to her beloved golden retriever Samantha and two rescue cats Jem and Scout. She will be deeply missed. Visitation 5-8PM Thursday, October 3 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Friday, October 4 at the Carondelet Village Chapel, 525 Fairview Ave. S., St. Paul. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family wishes to express their appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Carondelet Village Care Center for their dedicated service to Mom for the past six years. She greatly enjoyed the many friends she made there. Memorials should be made to the Carondelet Village Care Center.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019