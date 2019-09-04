|
Age 68, Sun City, Arizona formerly Fridley, MN. Preceded in death by parents George and Regina Tony. Patricia leaves behind a loving husband Shawn, daughter Alisa (Brad Eslinger), sisters Margaret (Dave Lattary), Jeanette Madland, nieces, nephews, grand niece, mother-in-law Gloria and a large extended Phillipson family, and many friends. Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, September 7th, from 3 to 7pm at the Fridley American Legion, 7365 Central Ave., Fridley, MN. In lieu of gifts, Patricia requests a donation to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 4, 2019