Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fridley American Legion
7365 Central Ave
Fridley, MN
Patricia (Tony-Pehoski) PHILLIPSON

Patricia (Tony-Pehoski) PHILLIPSON Obituary
Age 68, Sun City, Arizona formerly Fridley, MN. Preceded in death by parents George and Regina Tony. Patricia leaves behind a loving husband Shawn, daughter Alisa (Brad Eslinger), sisters Margaret (Dave Lattary), Jeanette Madland, nieces, nephews, grand niece, mother-in-law Gloria and a large extended Phillipson family, and many friends. Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, September 7th, from 3 to 7pm at the Fridley American Legion, 7365 Central Ave., Fridley, MN. In lieu of gifts, Patricia requests a donation to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 4, 2019
