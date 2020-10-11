Age 90 Of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully at The Pillars of Oakdale on September 27th. Preceded in death by husband of 63 years, Kenneth. Survived by children Terri Barett, Lori Duffney, Brett (Lisa) Barett; grandchildren David (Andria Williams) Johanson II, Britta (Eric) Hansen; Katie, Charlie, and Tanner Duffney; Jack and Ben Barett; six great-grandchildren. Mom was kind, positive and laughed easily. She en- joyed nothing more than a good Reader's Digest. We'll miss the comfort of her home-cooked meals that brought us all together. A special thank you to the staff at The Pillars of Oakdale for their tender, compassionate care of Mom and for providing us with a home-away-from-home for the past six months. Mom, you were stronger than you knew. A Memorial Service will be at 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E,, White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM-11:30 AM. Private family interment in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Hugo, MN. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
