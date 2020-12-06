Age 86, of South St. Paul Passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Preceded by parents, Raymond and Catherine St. Martin; husband, Luke; sisters, Lorraine and Mary and Sister Bernard Marie, SSND; brothers, Raymond St. Martin and Jerome Schulte. Survived by brother, Elphege St. Martin; sister, Colleen Erickson; many nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM on Wed., Dec. 9 at the Church of St. John Vianney, 840 19th Ave. N., S. St. Paul, with interment following at Fort Snelling. Thank you to the Vista Prairie River Heights Memory Care Staff and Denise with Interim Hospice for their loving care. Mass will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of the church--St. John Vianney-SSP. gearty-delmore.com
763-537-4511