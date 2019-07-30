|
Mom, Grandma Great-Grandma, Sister Age 81. On July 28, 2019, Pat died peacefully surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her parents Willford and Edith Dunn and son Steven. Survived by loving children Laura Langevin, Arlene (Gary) Strum, Deborah (Todd) Stafslien and John (Laura); grandchildren Kyle, Katy, Kevin, Derek, Tony, Nicole, Rachel, Nick, Matthew, Luke, Eathan and Chris; great-grandchildren Owen, Ava, Lauren & Adeline; and sister Dorothy McGowan. Funeral service Wedensday, July 31, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., WBL with visitation one hour prior to the service. Private family interment. Pat retired after a long and rewarding career at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 30, 2019