Pat passed peacefully on October 15 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Tony; daughter, Lisa Rotondi; son, Joseph Rotondi; and grandson, Luca. Pat was a one of a kind, "super woman". She was BIG in many people's lives...she was everyone's rock. Pat was excited about finally getting to Election Day. And guess what? Her vote was already in. Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled in the future. Info to follow.