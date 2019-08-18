|
Age 84 Of White Bear Lake Our beloved mom, grandma, great grandma and sister went to the arms of Jesus on August 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles & Ruth Orme and sister Mary. Survived by sons Chet (Lori) Ritchie & their sons Chet (Ben), Josh (Chelsea) and Joe (Monica); Mike (Jackie) Ritchie & their sons Mike and Scott and David (Elizabeth) Ritchie & their sons David, Matthew (Amanda) and Jonathan; great grandchildren Dominic, Scarlett, Kinsley, Logan, Kirsten, Lily and Violet; siblings Chuck Orme (Betty), Phyllis Pedrow, Fred Orme (Donna), Dorothy Masters and Jeanne Hager (Duane). Service Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at ROCKPOINT CHURCH, 5825 Kelvin Avenue North, Lake Elmo with visitation one hour before the service. Private interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to Bible Study Fellowship.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019