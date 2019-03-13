|
Age 69, of Roseville, passed away on March 11, 2019. Pat was born on October 19, 1949 to the late Doug and Norma (Holcomb) Sandin in Detroit Lakes, MN. Patricia is survived by her son: Matthew (Sandy) Sandin, grandchildren: Skylar and Elijah, siblings: Cathy (Roger) Mackner, and Donna (Rollie) Greeno. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents and her infant brother, Jerome. A memorial service for Pat will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Road, in St. Paul. A time of visitation will take place at the funeral home, one hour prior to the memorial service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019