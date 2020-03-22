Home

Patricia (Pat) SETHER

Patricia (Pat) SETHER Obituary
Age 92, of Roseville Passed away March 11, 2020 surrounded by family. Pat spent 65 years as a mother to four children and also as a part-time mother to children from Wahpeton Indian Boarding School and High School age international students from many parts of the world. Survived by husband Dick, children Dick Jr (Kathy), Kim (Bob) Schroeder, Bruce, Sharon (Sal) Iwan, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial services at EagleCrest Presbyterian Home will be postponed until the virus pandemic is over.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
