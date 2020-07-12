1/
Patricia Sheehan
Generous even in death, Patty donated her remains to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program to support medical research and education. Eventually, her ashes will be buried with Don at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A private memorial Mass was held for her immediate family. When the COVID pandemic subsides and her friends and relatives can gather safely, a larger celebration of Patty's life will be held, for hers was indeed a life to celebrate. Donations in Patty's memory may be made to The Missionary Society of St. Columban, P.O. Box 10, St. Columbans, NE 68056, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Arlington, VA 22116-7023.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
