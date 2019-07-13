|
|
Age 79, of Spring Valley, WI; passed away July 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace, St. Paul, MN with her daughter by her side. Patricia was born March 31, 1940 in Sherburn, MN. Preceding her in death were her husband Frank; parents Wilcott and Minnie Coolidge; sister Maxine Coolidge. She is survived by her daughter Suzanne (Jack) Kennedy and grandchildren Jordan, Jesse and Jacqui. Her brothers Claude (the late Emily), Max (Jean) Coolidge; sister Josephine (the late Ed) Smith; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gathering of family and friends is Sun., July 14, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley. www.keehrfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 13, 2019