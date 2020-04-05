|
|
June 25, 1933-April 2, 2020 Daughter of William Homer Sweney (Mike) of St. Louis, MO and Mary Glyde Griggs (Moe) of Saint Paul, MN. Half-siblings from Mike's first marriage to Phoebe Warren: Phoebe Sweney Woolley, Alice Sweney Weed, William Homer Sweney Jr. (Bill); half-siblings from Moe's first marriage to John Edward Barbey: John Edward Barbey Jr., Pierre Griggs Barbey and Mary Glyde Barbey (Molly): all pre-deceased. Pat was very athletic, energetic and mischievous. She grew up on Fairmount Ave in Crocus Hill. Apart from 2 years in Louisville, KY during WWII, the Sweney family lived in St. Paul through Pat's youth. They spent holidays in Snowball, a lakeside compound near Cable, WI and on Madeline Island, where Mike bought an old farmhouse on Nebraska Row. Pat attended Summit School (St. Paul), Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, CT Class of 1951), Vassar College, and Univ of MN (BA in English, Class of 1955). Pat met Thomas Tryon Hart (of Cazenovia, NY) while he was in MN visiting his Yale roommate, Chester Simmons. Pat and Tom were married Dec 22, 1958 at House of Hope Presbyterian Church. They honey-mooned at the Chateau Madeline on Madeline Island; the couple enjoyed the Island and returned every summer until Tom's death. Pat and Tom moved to Detroit, MI where they spent 10 years and had 4 kids. The Hart family also lived in Washington DC (1969-'73) and Grand Rapids, MI (1973-'76). While in DC, Pat and Tom became social activists, marching for peace, writing for change, supporting the arts, all the while throwing enormous parties. After Tom's death from cancer in 1975, Pat moved back to her hometown, St. Paul, with 4 young kids in tow. She bought a lovely Victorian home on Fairmont Ave., just blocks from where she grew up. She saw all kids through high school before marrying Albert Scheffer Lang (aka Scheffer) Dec 1989. Pat and ASL also bought a house on Crocus Hill, located between the two houses where they each grew up. Pat and Scheffer made very good travel companions. ASL had a ranch near Havre, MO, which they loved visiting. They hiked the Scottish highlands several times. In fact, Pat was very proud of her Scottish heritage. Pat gave generously of her time and money to various non-profits and served on boards of several, including Camp Widjiwagan and the Schubert Club. Pat teamed with friends Ella Slade and Kathy Skor to open The Music Room (1984-'94), a small retail music shop in the atrium of the newly renovated Landmark Center. After Scheffer's death in 2003, Pat lived in various locations in St. Paul, until her final move to Dunwoody, GA, in 2018, to be closer to her daughter Becky. Pat died at home, peacefully in her sleep, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease and the Covid-19 virus. Pat is survived by 4 children and 9 grandchildren: Mary Glyde Hart (King) of Seattle, WA and her son Griffin; Richard Philip Hart III of Tulsa, OK, his wife Alvina O'Brien, and their children Becca, Tommy and Julia; Rebecca Howard Hart of Decatur, GA, her husband Dr. Peter McElroy, and their daughters Fiona and Madelyn; Peter Tryon Hart of Portland, ME, his wife Heather Courtice, and their kids Phoebe, Henry and Lucy. The family encourages donations in her memory to Camp Widjiwagan or ANY local cause that promotes peace, supports the performing arts, or conserves the natural environment. Her remains have been cremated and will be interred in the Hart family plot in Troy, NY, where she will rest beside her first husband Tom. There will be a memorial service at Olivet Church, time/date tba, where we will invite her many admirers to share a story, raise a glass, dance a jig, and eat some caramel corn in her honor. Please feel free to add stories to the obituary on www.legacy.com The Peace of the Lord!
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020