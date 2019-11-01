|
|
Of Shoreview Age 69 Passed away on October 24, 2019, from cancer at United Hospital in St. Paul. Preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Marion Thornberg; brother, William "Bill" Thornberg; and fiancé, Norman Mcgillivray. Survived by siblings, Mary Simonson, Connie (Duane) Dahlstrom, and Tom (Cathy) Thornberg; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 4, at the Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave, Edina, at 12:00 noon, with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019