Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
952-924-4100
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Cremation Society of MN
7110 France Ave
Edina, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia THORNBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia THORNBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia THORNBERG Obituary
Of Shoreview Age 69 Passed away on October 24, 2019, from cancer at United Hospital in St. Paul. Preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Marion Thornberg; brother, William "Bill" Thornberg; and fiancé, Norman Mcgillivray. Survived by siblings, Mary Simonson, Connie (Duane) Dahlstrom, and Tom (Cathy) Thornberg; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 4, at the Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave, Edina, at 12:00 noon, with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -