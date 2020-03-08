|
Age 71 of Rosemount Formerly of Inver Grove Heights Called home peacefully, surrounded by family on March 2, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Melvin & Juanita Bornhoft. Survived by loving son, Christopher; daughter, Elise (Jeffry) Mademann; grandchildren, Brendan, Myles & Julia; brother, John (Margie) Bornhoft; also other loving family and many friends. Pat lived her faith serving as a Pastoral Minister at St. Patrick's in Inver Grove Heights, St. Thomas More in St. Paul and St. Thomas Becket in Eagan. She will be remembered for her laugh that filled the room, her ability to see the good in everyone she met and ability to love her family and friends unconditionally. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, March 9th, at the Church of St. Thomas Becket, 4455 So. Robert Trail, Eagan. Visitation 9-11 AM prior to Mass at church. Interment St. Patrick's Church Cemetery. Memorials preferred to RAGOM and Payitforwardfund.net www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020